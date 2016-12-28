Phoenix Group Holdings (LON:PHNX) insider Henry Staunton bought 38,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 731 ($8.98) per share, for a total transaction of £280,221.54 ($344,252.51).

Phoenix Group Holdings (LON:PHNX) traded down 0.62% during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 725.00. The stock had a trading volume of 792,442 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 721.61 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 800.15. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 1.65 billion. Phoenix Group Holdings has a 1-year low of GBX 610.22 and a 1-year high of GBX 809.65.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Phoenix Group Holdings (PHNX) Insider Henry Staunton Purchases 38,334 Shares” was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/28/phoenix-group-holdings-phnx-insider-henry-staunton-purchases-38334-shares/1134764.html.

A number of analysts recently commented on PHNX shares. Numis Securities Ltd started coverage on Phoenix Group Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “add” rating and a GBX 938 ($11.52) target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 930 ($11.43) target price on shares of Phoenix Group Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 920 ($11.30) target price on shares of Phoenix Group Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 867.50 ($10.66).

Phoenix Group Holdings Company Profile

Phoenix Group Holdings is a specialist closed life assurance fund consolidator that specializes in the management and acquisition of closed life and pension funds. The Company operates through the Phoenix Life segment. The Phoenix Life segment provides a range of whole life, term assurance and pension products.

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Holdings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group Holdings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.