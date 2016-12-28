PharMerica Corp. (PMC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

PharMerica Corp. (NYSE:PMC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Shares of PharMerica Corp. (NYSE:PMC) opened at 26.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.53 and its 200-day moving average is $25.34. PharMerica Corp. has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $35.47. The firm has a market cap of $803.38 million, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.96.

PharMerica Corp. (NYSE:PMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. PharMerica Corp. had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company earned $512.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. PharMerica Corp.’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PharMerica Corp. will post $1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMC. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in PharMerica Corp. during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,572,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in PharMerica Corp. by 32.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 408,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,480,000 after buying an additional 100,556 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in PharMerica Corp. by 5.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in PharMerica Corp. by 8.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,125,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,760,000 after buying an additional 84,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in PharMerica Corp. by 109.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 368,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,333,000 after buying an additional 192,101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

About PharMerica Corp.

PharMerica Corporation is an institutional pharmacy services company. The Company services healthcare facilities, provides pharmacy management services to hospitals, provides specialty infusion services to patients outside a hospital setting and offers the national oncology pharmacy in the United States.

