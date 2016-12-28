PetMed Express Inc. (PETS) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

PetMed Express Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “In half of the past three months, PetMed traded neck on neck with the Zacks categorized Electronic Commerce industry. However, situation has improved with the company reporting a better-than-expected revenue performance in its second-quarter fiscal 2017. We are also impressed with the fact that, after a series of continued drag in new order sales, the last three quarters saw a turnaround in the number on the back of more aggressive pricing. Also re-order sales have risen significantly in this quarter. Meanwhile, gross margin pressure continues. We are also concerned about the pressure on operating margin despite the company’s ongoing cost reduction initiatives. Also, lesser advertising raises concerns. The company is presently trying to implement several strategies to revive its top line. These include focus on advertising efficiency to improve new order sales and shifting sales to higher margin items.”

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) opened at 23.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $466.83 million, a PE ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.12. PetMed Express has a 12-month low of $15.73 and a 12-month high of $23.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.22 and a 200 day moving average of $20.49.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. PetMed Express had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The company earned $60.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PetMed Express will post $1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Menderes Akdag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,600,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $65,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,767 shares in the company, valued at $843,182.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in PetMed Express by 26.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 23,172 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in PetMed Express by 46.0% in the second quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 41,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 13,058 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in PetMed Express by 1.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 48,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Holding Co. increased its stake in PetMed Express by 2.7% in the second quarter. Hancock Holding Co. now owns 95,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PetMed Express by 1.7% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

PetMed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc (PetMed Express), doing business as 1800PetMeds, is a pet pharmacy. The Company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats, direct to the consumer. It offers a selection of products for dogs and cats. Its product line contains approximately 3,000 stock keeping units (SKUS) of pet medications, health products and supplies.

