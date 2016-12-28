Pearson PLC (PSO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Pearson PLC (NYSE:PSO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.78% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Pearson is a global media conglomerate. They publish books, periodicals, reports and screen-based services for professional communities worldwide, under brand names which include the Financial Times, Pitman Publishing and Churchill Livingstone. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PSO. BNP Paribas cut shares of Pearson PLC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “sell” rating on shares of Pearson PLC in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Pearson PLC in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group AG cut shares of Pearson PLC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America Corp. cut shares of Pearson PLC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pearson PLC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Pearson PLC (NYSE:PSO) opened at 10.02 on Wednesday. Pearson PLC has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $13.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSO. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pearson PLC during the third quarter worth $104,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pearson PLC by 9.6% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pearson PLC during the second quarter worth $142,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pearson PLC during the second quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pearson PLC during the second quarter worth $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

About Pearson PLC

Pearson plc (Pearson) is an international education and media company. The Company has operations in the education, business information and consumer publishing markets. The Company operates through three segments: North America, Core and Growth. The North American business serves educators and students in the United States and Canada from early education through elementary, middle and high schools and into higher education with a range of products and services, such as courseware, assessments and services.

