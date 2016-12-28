Paypal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) Downgraded by Vetr Inc. to “Buy”

Vetr downgraded shares of Paypal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday. They currently have $43.39 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank AG restated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Paypal Holdings in a report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Paypal Holdings in a report on Saturday, October 22nd. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Paypal Holdings in a report on Saturday, October 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Paypal Holdings from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Sunday, October 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. restated a buy rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Paypal Holdings in a report on Sunday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paypal Holdings has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.43.

Paypal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) opened at 39.72 on Tuesday. Paypal Holdings has a 12-month low of $30.52 and a 12-month high of $44.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.99.

Paypal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Paypal Holdings had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings will post $1.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gary J. Marino sold 1,726 shares of Paypal Holdings stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.87, for a total value of $70,541.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,505 shares in the company, valued at $1,818,919.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary J. Marino sold 1,729 shares of Paypal Holdings stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $67,932.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,270.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Paypal Holdings by 128.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 76,139,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,415,000 after buying an additional 42,783,928 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Paypal Holdings by 394.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,809,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,926,000 after buying an additional 7,029,543 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP boosted its position in Paypal Holdings by 114.2% in the second quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 9,896,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,309,000 after buying an additional 5,276,062 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in Paypal Holdings by 107.1% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 8,983,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,979,000 after buying an additional 4,645,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Paypal Holdings by 53.5% in the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 10,060,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,163,000 after buying an additional 3,505,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Paypal Holdings Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc (PayPal) is a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants across the world. The Company allows businesses of all sizes to accept payments from merchant Websites, mobile devices and applications, and at offline retail locations through a range of payment solutions.

