Pax World Management LLC Acquires 4,945 Shares of General Mills Inc. (GIS)

Pax World Management LLC boosted its stake in General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 303,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,945 shares during the period. General Mills makes up about 1.1% of Pax World Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Pax World Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $19,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 100.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 6.7% in the second quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.7% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS) traded up 0.06% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.24. 774,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.11 and its 200-day moving average is $65.93. General Mills Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.53 and a 12-month high of $72.95. The company has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.54.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. The business earned $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts predict that General Mills Inc. will post $3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 71.64%.

GIS has been the topic of several research reports. Consumer Edge lowered shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. S&P Equity Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The Company is a supplier of branded and unbranded food products to the North American foodservice and commercial baking industries. The Company has three segments: U.S. Retail, International, and Convenience Stores and Foodservice.

