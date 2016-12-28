Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating and a $47.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PRTK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Leerink Swann reissued an outperform rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $28.00 price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $40.00 price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.86.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) opened at 14.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.24. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $19.63. The stock’s market cap is $322.43 million.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.34.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTK. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 196.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,005 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 8,924 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 86.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 9,802 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners acquired a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $130,000. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc (Paratek), formerly Transcept Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of antibacterial therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry. Paratek’s antibacterial product candidates are omadacycline and sarecycline. Omadacycline is a broad-spectrum antibiotic for use as an empiric monotherapy for community-acquired bacterial infections, such as acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP) and urinary tract infections (UTI).

