Oneok Partners LP (OKS) Shares Sold by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA cut its position in shares of Oneok Partners LP (NYSE:OKS) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 440,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,056 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Oneok Partners were worth $17,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Oneok Partners by 182.0% in the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 251,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,087,000 after buying an additional 162,500 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its stake in Oneok Partners by 47.8% in the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 408,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,344,000 after buying an additional 132,000 shares during the period. Solaris Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Oneok Partners by 1,205.0% in the second quarter. Solaris Asset Management LLC now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 6,025 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Oneok Partners by 16.9% in the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 47,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 6,812 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Oneok Partners by 13.2% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 47,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Oneok Partners LP (NYSE:OKS) traded down 1.60% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.52. 190,894 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 0.39. Oneok Partners LP has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $47.01.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OKS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. upgraded shares of Oneok Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of Oneok Partners in a report on Sunday, December 4th. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Oneok Partners in a report on Sunday, October 16th. Piper Jaffray Cos. downgraded shares of Oneok Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Oneok Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

Oneok Partners Company Profile

ONEOK Partners, L.P. is engaged in gathering, processing, storage and transportation of natural gas in the United States. In addition, the Company owns natural gas liquids (NGL) systems, connecting NGL supply in the Mid-Continent, Permian and Rocky Mountain regions. The Company’s segments are Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines.

