Oneok Inc. (OKE) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Oneok Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 446,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Oneok were worth $22,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OKE. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Oneok during the second quarter worth about $14,794,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Oneok by 87.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 66,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after buying an additional 30,897 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Oneok by 6.2% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 34,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Oneok by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 590,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,033,000 after buying an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Oneok by 7.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 12,451,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,879,000 after buying an additional 846,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oneok Inc. (NYSE:OKE) traded down 1.15% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.35. The stock had a trading volume of 285,926 shares. Oneok Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.88 and a 52 week high of $59.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09 and a beta of 1.13.

Oneok (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Oneok had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 9.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oneok Inc. will post $1.70 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OKE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Oneok from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Oneok in a research report on Sunday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded Oneok from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays PLC lowered Oneok from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Oneok in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Oneok presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.69.

About Oneok

ONEOK, Inc is the sole general partner of ONEOK Partners, L.P. (ONEOK Partners), a master limited partnership engaged in the gathering, processing, storage and transportation of natural gas in the United States. The Company operates through three business segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines.

