OncoSec Medical Inc. (ONCS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Ci Capital

Equities researchers at Ci Capital started coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCS) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OncoSec Medical in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OncoSec Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.33.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) opened at 1.22 on Wednesday. OncoSec Medical has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $3.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.66. The company’s market cap is $24.08 million.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. On average, analysts forecast that OncoSec Medical will post ($1.28) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OncoSec Medical stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OncoSec Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCS) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 430,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,025 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.44% of OncoSec Medical worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 8.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OncoSec Medical

OncoSec Medical Incorporated is a biotechnology company focused on designing, developing and commercializing gene therapies, therapeutics and medical approaches to stimulate and guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s portfolio includes biologic immunology therapeutic product candidates intended to treat a range of tumor types.

