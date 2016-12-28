Old Second Bancorp Inc. (OSBC) Vice Chairman Gary S. Collins Acquires 1,000 Shares

Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Vice Chairman Gary S. Collins bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.42 per share, for a total transaction of $11,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) remained flat at $11.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 23,428 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.15. The firm has a market cap of $338.39 million, a P/E ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.55. Old Second Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $11.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 2.1% in the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 2,565,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,322,000 after buying an additional 52,700 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 97.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 27,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 13,775 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $152,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $4,486,000. Finally, Analytic Investors LLC boosted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 11.8% in the third quarter. Analytic Investors LLC now owns 53,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 5,672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OSBC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for the Old Second National Bank (the Bank). The Company conducts a full service community banking and trust business through its subsidiaries. It operates in the community banking segment. The Company provides financial services through its approximately 20 banking locations that are located primarily in Aurora, Illinois, and its surrounding communities and throughout the Chicago metropolitan area.

