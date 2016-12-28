Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) Shares Sold by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC decreased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY) by 33.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,471 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum Corp. were worth $4,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Univest Corp of Pennsylvania increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp. by 1.2% in the second quarter. Univest Corp of Pennsylvania now owns 35,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp. by 3.9% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 101,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,672,000 after buying an additional 3,798 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp. by 3.6% in the second quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 12,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp. by 0.6% in the second quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 14,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Capital One National Association bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp. during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY) traded down 0.66% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.87. 2,373,358 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s market cap is $54.92 billion. Occidental Petroleum Corp. has a 12 month low of $58.24 and a 12 month high of $78.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.24.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm earned $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Occidental Petroleum Corp. had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 52.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Corp. will post ($0.87) EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Occidental Petroleum Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.34%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OXY. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp. in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Mizuho began coverage on Occidental Petroleum Corp. in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Occidental Petroleum Corp. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.11 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised Occidental Petroleum Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp. in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.88.

In related news, Director William R. Klesse bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.89 per share, for a total transaction of $648,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,110,826.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen I. Chazen sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total transaction of $669,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,610,119 shares in the company, valued at $119,728,448.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Occidental Petroleum Corp.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation is an oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company operates through three segments: oil and gas, chemical (OxyChem), and midstream and marketing. The oil and gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas.

