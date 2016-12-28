Norwood Financial Co. (NWFL) EVP Sells $22,372.00 in Stock

Norwood Financial Co. (NASDAQ:NWFL) EVP John F. Carmody sold 658 shares of Norwood Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $22,372.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,072. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Norwood Financial Co. (NASDAQ:NWFL) traded down 3.24% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,460 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.32 and a 200-day moving average of $29.54. Norwood Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $26.25 and a 52 week high of $34.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.15 million and a P/E ratio of 27.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. This is a positive change from Norwood Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

About Norwood Financial

Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiary, Wayne Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a chartered bank and trust company. The Bank is an independent community bank that operates over five offices in the Wayne County, approximately three offices in Pike County, four offices in Monroe County and over three offices in Lackawanna County.

