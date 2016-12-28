Northwest Pipe Co. (NWPX) Shares Sold by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe Co. (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 208,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,314 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Northwest Pipe were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 330,330.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 33,033 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 23.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the third quarter worth $144,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 35.4% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 171,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 44,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the second quarter worth $411,000. 73.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Northwest Pipe Co. (NASDAQ:NWPX) traded up 0.11% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.69. 43,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.29 and its 200 day moving average is $13.04. The firm’s market cap is $169.84 million. Northwest Pipe Co. has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $18.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Pipe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Company is a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems. The Company operates through two segments. The Water Transmission segment produces steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure, and has approximately eight manufacturing facilities, located in Portland, Oregon; Denver, Colorado; Adelanto, California; Parkersburg, West Virginia; Saginaw, Texas; St.

