NORDEA BANK AB SPON ADR EA REPR 1 (NRBAY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NORDEA BANK AB SPON ADR EA REPR 1 (NASDAQ:NRBAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Nordea Bank AB provides banking services primarily in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, the Baltic countries, Poland, and Russia. It operates in Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Operating segments. The services provided by the bank include current, savings, investment, rental security deposit, foreign currency accounts, loans, recreational credits, working capital, fixed asset, enterprise, sales, foreign trade, property finance, bank guarantees, financial risk management services, individual pensions, endowment, life, health and personal accident insurance products; trade finance, securities services, international banking, cash management and export and import services. Nordea Bank AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Shares of NORDEA BANK AB SPON ADR EA REPR 1 (NASDAQ:NRBAY) opened at 11.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average is $9.76. The firm has a market cap of $44.73 billion and a PE ratio of 12.28. NORDEA BANK AB SPON ADR EA REPR 1 has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $11.26.

