Nike Inc. (NKE) Given a $61.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. set a $61.00 target price on Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NKE. Vetr upgraded shares of Nike from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $56.94 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. B. Riley cut shares of Nike to a neutral rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nike from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Jaffray Cos. cut shares of Nike from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.72 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays PLC restated an overweight rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Nike has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.63.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) opened at 51.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $85.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.47. Nike has a 12 month low of $49.01 and a 12 month high of $65.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.22 and its 200-day moving average is $53.97.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Nike had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nike will post $2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is 31.72%.

In other news, Director John C. Lechleiter purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.72 per share, for a total transaction of $52,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,963.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $7,467,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,985,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,824,500.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Nike by 2.6% in the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 76,206 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,012,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A raised its stake in Nike by 0.3% in the third quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 173,952 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,159,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in Nike by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 1,712,644 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $94,538,000 after buying an additional 43,935 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in Nike during the second quarter worth approximately $116,633,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Nike by 8.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 892,711 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $47,001,000 after buying an additional 68,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc is engaged in the design, development, marketing and selling of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories and services. The Company’s operating segments include North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Greater China, Japan and Emerging Markets. Its portfolio brands include the NIKE Brand, Jordan Brand, Hurley and Converse.

