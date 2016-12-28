New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 314,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,596 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. were worth $22,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. by 11.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,835,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,714,000 after buying an additional 592,648 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,679,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,012,000 after buying an additional 126,414 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. by 12.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,549,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,047,000 after buying an additional 284,439 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,456,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,912,000 after buying an additional 153,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. by 5.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,367,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,018,000 after buying an additional 112,728 shares in the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) traded down 0.51% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,592 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.24 and its 200-day moving average is $75.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.35. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $50.08 and a 52-week high of $87.58.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. The business earned $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post $4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.’s payout ratio is currently 39.81%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RS shares. Deutsche Bank AG upped their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Macquarie cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Clarkson Capital raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.11.

In related news, Director Andrew G. Sharkey III sold 3,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $243,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,681.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William K. Sales, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $2,039,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,387,875.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co is a metals service center company. The Company operates through metals service centers segment. The Company’s network of metals service centers operates over 300 locations in approximately 40 states in the United States and in other countries, including Australia, Belgium, Canada, China, France, Malaysia, Mexico, Singapore, South Korea, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom.

