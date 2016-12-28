Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 39,779 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 608,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,779 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $38,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in AbbVie by 5.0% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 208,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,924,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its position in AbbVie by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 34,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 100.0% in the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Visionary Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 3.6% in the second quarter. Visionary Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Finally, Lathrop Investment Management Corp boosted its position in AbbVie by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) traded down 0.11% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.43. 598,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.71 and a 12-month high of $68.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.35 and its 200-day moving average is $62.65. The company has a market cap of $101.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 150.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post $4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.62%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/28/neuberger-berman-group-llc-sells-39779-shares-of-abbvie-inc-abbv/1134684.html.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vetr cut shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.42 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Leerink Swann reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.14.

In related news, CFO William J. Chase sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total value of $390,654.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 178,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,593,234.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc (AbbVie) is a research-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops and markets therapies that address a range of diseases. The Company operates in pharmaceutical products segment. Its products are focused on treating conditions, such as chronic autoimmune diseases, in rheumatology, gastroenterology and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, including thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, as well as other serious health conditions.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.