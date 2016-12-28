Netgear Inc. (NTGR) Director Sells $328,080.00 in Stock

Netgear Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Director Gregory J. Rossman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $328,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,195.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Netgear Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) traded down 0.82% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.30. The company had a trading volume of 125,511 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.93 and its 200-day moving average is $53.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.70. Netgear Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.39 and a 12-month high of $60.82.

Netgear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $338.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.82 million. Netgear had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Netgear Inc. will post $3.00 EPS for the current year.

NTGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised Netgear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Vetr downgraded Netgear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.73 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wunderlich increased their target price on Netgear from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Netgear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BWS Financial downgraded Netgear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.04.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its position in Netgear by 5.7% in the second quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 5,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Netgear by 577.6% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 77,997 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Netgear by 42.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 60,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after buying an additional 18,047 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in Netgear by 9.6% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 46,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lucus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netgear during the second quarter worth approximately $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Netgear Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc is a global networking company. The Company’s product line consists of devices, such as network attached storage, Internet protocol security cameras, and home automation devices and services. Its segments include retail, commercial and service provider. The retail business unit consists of home networking, home video security, storage and digital media products.

