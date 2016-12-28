Netflix Inc. (NFLX) Receives Sell Rating from Wedbush

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, September 9th. Vetr upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.71 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. RBC Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.04.

Shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) traded down 1.92% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.89. 4,387,117 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.95. Netflix has a one year low of $79.95 and a one year high of $129.29. The company has a market cap of $54.03 billion, a PE ratio of 340.24 and a beta of 1.67.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 6.31%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Netflix will post $0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 23,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $2,993,049.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,916.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Theodore A. Sarandos sold 91,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.63, for a total transaction of $10,725,994.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth about $394,732,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth about $209,447,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Netflix by 3.6% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 51,745,376 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,099,507,000 after buying an additional 1,777,574 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Netflix by 32.4% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,656,926 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $608,976,000 after buying an additional 1,630,881 shares during the period. Finally, Criterion Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 241.5% in the second quarter. Criterion Capital Management LLC now owns 991,469 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $90,700,000 after buying an additional 701,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix Inc is an Internet television network with over 86 million members in over 190 countries enjoying more than 125 million hours of television (TV) shows and movies per day, including original series, documentaries and feature films. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on nearly any Internet-connected screen.

