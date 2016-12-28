Nestle SA (NESN) Given a CHF 80 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a CHF 80 price target on Nestle SA (VTX:NESN) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. set a CHF 90 target price on shares of Nestle SA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 85 target price on shares of Nestle SA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 80 target price on shares of Nestle SA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a target price on shares of Nestle SA in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America Corp. set a CHF 97 target price on shares of Nestle SA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of CHF 82.36.

Shares of Nestle SA (VTX:NESN) opened at 72.95 on Tuesday. Nestle SA has a 52 week low of CHK 67.00 and a 52 week high of CHK 80.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is CHK 69.80 and its 200 day moving average is CHK 74.45.

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company’s product categories include powered and liquid beverages; water; milk products and ice cream; nutrition and health science; confectionery, and PetCare.

