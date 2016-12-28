Navient Corp. (NAVI) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of Navient Corp. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 5.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 715,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,062 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Navient Corp. were worth $10,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NAVI. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Navient Corp. by 7.7% in the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 19,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Navient Corp. by 15.3% in the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 40,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Navient Corp. by 1.6% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 113,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Navient Corp. during the second quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Navient Corp. during the second quarter worth about $1,952,000. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navient Corp. (NASDAQ:NAVI) traded down 1.80% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.38. 794,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.65. Navient Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $17.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.42.

Navient Corp. (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Navient Corp. had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $405 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Navient Corp. will post $1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Navient Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.34%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NAVI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Navient Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Jefferies Group began coverage on Navient Corp. in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Navient Corp. Company Profile

Navient Corporation is a loan management, servicing and asset recovery company. The Company holds the portfolio of education loans insured or guaranteed under the Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP), as well as the portfolio of Private Education Loans. FFELP Loans are insured or guaranteed by state based on guaranty agreements among the United States Department of Education (ED) and these agencies.

