Nationwide Fund Advisors Has $11,507,000 Stake in Agilent Technologies Inc. (A)

Nationwide Fund Advisors cut its position in Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE:A) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 244,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors’ holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $11,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of A. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at $105,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7,555.6% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 99.4% in the second quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE:A) traded down 1.63% on Wednesday, reaching $45.75. The company had a trading volume of 656,218 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.44 and its 200-day moving average is $45.92. Agilent Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.15 and a 52 week high of $48.63. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 1.28.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The company earned $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies Inc. will post $2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.62%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/28/nationwide-fund-advisors-has-11507000-stake-in-agilent-technologies-inc-a/1134824.html.

A number of research firms have commented on A. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Leerink Swann began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Sunday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America Corp. set a $51.00 price target on Agilent Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.73.

In other Agilent Technologies news, insider Mark Doak sold 3,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $182,574.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,626 shares in the company, valued at $2,512,796. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul N. Clark sold 4,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total value of $213,138.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions that include instruments, software, services and consumables for the entire laboratory workflow. The Company serves the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It has three business segments: life sciences and applied markets business, diagnostics and genomics business, and Agilent CrossLab business.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.