National Australia Bank Ltd. (NABZY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

National Australia Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NABZY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “National Australia Bank is an international financial services group providing a comprehensive and integrated range of financial services. “

Shares of National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) opened at 10.985 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.425 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.26. National Australia Bank has a 1-year low of $8.59 and a 1-year high of $11.27.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.3759 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th.

About National Australia Bank

National Australia Bank Limited is a business bank. The Company provides personal banking and business banking services. The Company’s segments include Australian Banking, NZ Banking, NAB Wealth, and Corporate Functions and Others. The Company’s Australian Banking includes personal banking and business banking offering a range of banking products and services to retail and business customers, ranging from small and medium enterprises to large institutions.

