Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.06% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Nasdaq shares have underperformed the growth for the Zacks categorized Securities Exchanges industry year to date. Though Nasdaq has narrowed its 2016 operating expense guidance, expense level still remains elevated. Among others, intense competition and regulatory issues remain key concerns. However, the company remains focused on growth through acquisitions and organic initiatives that enable entry and cross-selling opportunities into new markets at a low-cost and highly-flexible platform. The company displays its prudence by accelerating its non-transaction revenue base, which includes technology, listing and information revenues. This has been fueling organic growth for the securities exchange. In fact, management projects consistent mid single-digit organic growth over the next three–five years.”

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays PLC set a $79.00 price objective on Nasdaq and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Sunday, November 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.38.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) opened at 67.53 on Wednesday. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $55.27 and a 52-week high of $71.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 0.86.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $585 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post $3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 44.91%.

In related news, CEO Robert Greifeld sold 45,403 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total value of $2,889,900.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,030,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,587,315.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,535,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,353,000 after buying an additional 407,297 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 3,351,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,386,000 after buying an additional 178,591 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 5.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,139,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,506,000 after buying an additional 119,592 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 10.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,945,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,829,000 after buying an additional 180,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 2.9% in the second quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,603,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,702,000 after buying an additional 44,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc (Nasdaq), formerly The NASDAQ OMX Group, Inc, is a holding company. The Company is a provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public company services across approximately six continents. The Company manages, operates and provides its products and services through four segments: Market Services, Listing Services, Information Services and Technology Solutions.

