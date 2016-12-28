Moody’s Corp. (MCO) Stake Reduced by Nationwide Fund Advisors

Nationwide Fund Advisors cut its stake in shares of Moody’s Corp. (NYSE:MCO) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 107,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,198 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors’ holdings in Moody’s Corp. were worth $11,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Managed Accounts LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s Corp. during the second quarter valued at about $190,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s Corp. during the second quarter valued at about $196,000. Boltwood Capital Management purchased a new stake in Moody’s Corp. during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s Corp. during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Moody’s Corp. during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moody’s Corp. (NYSE:MCO) traded down 0.76% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,563 shares. The stock has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.33. Moody’s Corp. has a 12-month low of $77.76 and a 12-month high of $110.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.73 and its 200-day moving average is $102.52.

Moody’s Corp. (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Moody’s Corp. had a negative return on equity of 260.34% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business earned $917.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Moody’s Corp.’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Corp. will post $4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Moody’s Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Moody’s Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is 31.97%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Moody’s Corp. (MCO) Stake Reduced by Nationwide Fund Advisors” was posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/28/moodys-corp-mco-stake-reduced-by-nationwide-fund-advisors/1134822.html.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCO. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $105.00 price target on Moody’s Corp. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Moody’s Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s Corp. in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays PLC lifted their price objective on Moody’s Corp. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on Moody’s Corp. in a report on Sunday, November 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s Corp. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

In other news, insider Robert Fauber sold 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total value of $200,250.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,270,926.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lisa Westlake sold 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total value of $74,204.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,206,821.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Moody’s Corp.

Moody’s Corporation (Moody’s) is a provider of credit ratings; credit, capital markets and economic related research, data and analytical tools; software solutions and related risk management services; quantitative credit risk measures, financial services training and certification services, and outsourced research and analytical services to financial institution customers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Corp. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.