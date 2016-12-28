Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) Stake Lowered by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lowered its stake in Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,684 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $7,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 7.3% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at $106,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at $118,000. Bellwether Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 11,676.0% in the second quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the period. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) traded down 0.29% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.72. 8,252,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Mondelez International Inc. has a one year low of $35.88 and a one year high of $46.40. The stock has a market cap of $69.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.34 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.94 and a 200-day moving average of $43.48.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The company earned $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc. will post $1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 143.40%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) Stake Lowered by Regentatlantic Capital LLC” was first published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/28/mondelez-international-inc-mdlz-stake-lowered-by-regentatlantic-capital-llc/1134868.html.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.19 price objective (up from $35.88) on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. RBC Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.21.

In other news, Director Lewis W. K. Booth acquired 2,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.61 per share, for a total transaction of $104,025.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 3,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $167,542,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,994.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc is a snack company. The Company manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products for consumers in approximately 165 countries around the world. The Company operates through five segments: Latin America; Asia Pacific; Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EEMEA); Europe, and North America.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.