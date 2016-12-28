Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Has $14,181,000 Position in Pinnacle Foods Inc. (PF)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle Foods Inc. (NYSE:PF) by 18.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 282,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,500 shares during the period. Pinnacle Foods comprises about 1.3% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Foods were worth $14,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PF. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Pinnacle Foods by 425.3% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in Pinnacle Foods by 0.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. FNY Managed Accounts LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle Foods by 3.9% in the second quarter. FNY Managed Accounts LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle Foods by 506.9% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Pinnacle Foods by 5.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pinnacle Foods Inc. (NYSE:PF) traded down 0.11% on Wednesday, hitting $53.44. 415,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Pinnacle Foods Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.15 and a 12-month high of $53.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.41.

Pinnacle Foods (NYSE:PF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Pinnacle Foods had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $758.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle Foods Inc. will post $2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Pinnacle Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PF. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pinnacle Foods in a research note on Friday, October 21st. RBC Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Pinnacle Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Foods in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinnacle Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pinnacle Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

In related news, CEO Mark A. Clouse bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.64 per share, with a total value of $476,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,004,915.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Kelley Maggs sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $257,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,620,409.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pinnacle Foods Company Profile

Pinnacle Foods Inc is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of branded food products in North America. The Company operates through three segments: the Birds Eye Frozen segment, the Duncan Hines Grocery segment and the Specialty Foods segment. The Birds Eye Frozen segment manages its brands in the United States retail frozen vegetables (Birds Eye), frozen complete bagged meals (Birds Eye Voila!), and frozen seafood (Van de Kamp’s and Mrs.

