Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $56,801,000 Position in Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,004,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $56,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 6.3% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 20.1% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 59,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,170,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 8.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 208,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,162,000 after buying an additional 15,591 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 38.8% in the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 245,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,172,000 after buying an additional 68,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) opened at 72.82 on Wednesday. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $73.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.60 and its 200 day moving average is $59.39. The stock has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.47.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DFS. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America Corp. raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Wedbush raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.39.

In related news, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $564,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,440,904.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R. Mark Graf sold 25,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total transaction of $1,421,316.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,589,432.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services (DFS) is a direct banking and payment services company. The Company is a bank holding company, as well as a financial holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Direct Banking, which includes consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals and small businesses on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services, including personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products, and Payment Services segment, which includes PULSE and its Network Partners business.

