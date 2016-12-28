Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (MAA) Shares Sold by Schulhoff & Co. Inc.

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Mid-America Apartment Communities comprises approximately 1.9% of Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $3,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter valued at about $13,838,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.0% in the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 160,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,101,000 after buying an additional 24,462 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 251,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after buying an additional 10,965 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 414.9% in the third quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,491,000 after buying an additional 55,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 28,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. 97.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:MAA) traded down 0.46% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600,497 shares. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.91 and a 52-week high of $110.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.60 and its 200-day moving average is $96.53.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 19.96%. The firm had revenue of $276.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. will post $2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.49%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MAA. RBC Capital Markets upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $107.00 price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.40.

