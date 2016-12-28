Michael Kors Holdings Ltd. (KORS) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Michael Kors Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KORS) by 6.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 872,117 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock after selling 59,382 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Michael Kors Holdings were worth $40,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KORS. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Michael Kors Holdings by 58.5% in the second quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,413 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Michael Kors Holdings by 722.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,878 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Michael Kors Holdings by 114.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,986 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Michael Kors Holdings by 8.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,374 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Michael Kors Holdings by 593.4% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Michael Kors Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KORS) opened at 42.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.35 and its 200 day moving average is $48.86. Michael Kors Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $34.83 and a one year high of $59.49.

Michael Kors Holdings (NYSE:KORS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The lifestyle brand reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm earned $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Michael Kors Holdings had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Michael Kors Holdings Ltd. will post $4.40 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on KORS. BMO Capital Markets set a $46.00 price target on shares of Michael Kors Holdings and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Jaffray Cos. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Michael Kors Holdings in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Michael Kors Holdings in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Michael Kors Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Michael Kors Holdings from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $69.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.45.

In other Michael Kors Holdings news, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 5,156 shares of Michael Kors Holdings stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $247,591.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at $328,600.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Michael Kors Holdings Limited is a designer, marketer, distributor and retailer of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel bearing the Michael Kors tradename and related trademarks MICHAEL KORS, MICHAEL MICHAEL KORS, and various other related trademarks and logos. The Company operates through three segments: retail, wholesale and licensing.

