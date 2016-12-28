Meredith Corp. (MDP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Meredith Corp. (NYSE:MDP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Meredith has comfortably outperformed the Zacks categorized industry in the past one year on the back of strategic initiatives. Meredith continued with its positive earnings surprise streak for the 12th straight quarter when it posted first-quarter fiscal 2017 results. The company’s results in the reported quarter were driven by robust political advertising revenues and growth in digital advertising revenues. The company expects strong political advertising cycle as well as higher retransmission revenues and robust digital advertising revenue growth to drive its performance higher in fiscal 2017. Meredith is focused on bolstering advertising revenues, primarily in the digital space, and is increasingly concentrating on brand licensing, marketing services and eCommerce. However, with advancing technology, the print media is on a decline. Shift to online is likely to put enormous pressure on Meredith’s magazine portfolio.”

Shares of Meredith Corp. (NYSE:MDP) traded down 0.632% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.975. 35,450 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 46.768 and a beta of 1.06. Meredith Corp. has a one year low of $35.03 and a one year high of $59.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.60.

Meredith Corp. (NYSE:MDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $399.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.77 million. Meredith Corp. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 3.42%. Meredith Corp.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Meredith Corp. will post $3.70 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. Meredith Corp.’s payout ratio is 160.98%.

In related news, Director Frederick B. Henry sold 998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $51,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Meredith Corp. by 269.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 19,039 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Meredith Corp. by 249.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Meredith Corp. by 69.6% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Meredith Corp. by 7.6% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Botty Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Meredith Corp. by 32.1% in the second quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meredith Corp. Company Profile

Meredith Corporation is a media and marketing company. The Company operates two business segments namely local media and national media. Its national media segment includes national consumer media brands delivered via multiple media platforms including print magazines and digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities and business-to-business marketing products and services.

