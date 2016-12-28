Merck & Co. (MRK) Lowered to Strong Sell at Vetr Inc.

Vetr lowered shares of Merck & Co. (NYSE:MRK) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. They currently have $52.27 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price target on Merck & Co. and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Bank of America Corp. upgraded Merck & Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Merck & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Group lowered Merck & Co. from a hold rating to an underperform rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays PLC raised their price objective on Merck & Co. from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.55.

Shares of Merck & Co. (NYSE:MRK) opened at 59.79 on Tuesday. Merck & Co. has a 1-year low of $47.97 and a 1-year high of $65.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.86. The company has a market cap of $164.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 0.77.

Merck & Co. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Merck & Co. had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business earned $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Merck & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co. will post $3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/28/merck-co-mrk-lowered-to-strong-sell-at-vetr-inc/1134576.html.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from Merck & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Merck & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.92%.

In other Merck & Co. news, Director Rochelle B. Lazarus sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $1,181,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,621.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 40,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $2,532,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,005,354.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Solaris Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co. by 3.8% in the third quarter. Solaris Asset Management LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co. by 5.9% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in Merck & Co. by 124.7% in the second quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co. by 1.8% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co. by 14.0% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a global healthcare company. The Company offers health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products, which it markets directly and through its joint ventures. It operates through one segment, Pharmaceutical. The Company’s Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products marketed either directly by the Company or through joint ventures.

To view Vetr’s full report, visit Vetr’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.