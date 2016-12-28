Mercer International Inc. (MERC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.55.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MERC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. RBC Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mercer International in a research report on Saturday, October 29th.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) traded down 0.47% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.65. 35,777 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $688.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.68 and a 200 day moving average of $8.58. Mercer International has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $10.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.31%.

In related news, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg purchased 10,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.76 per share, with a total value of $78,833.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,657,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,621,175.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg purchased 76,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.26 per share, for a total transaction of $633,542.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,649,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,881,640.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in Mercer International by 36.2% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 49,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 13,073 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 28.2% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 103,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 22,645 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 42.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 37,194 shares during the period. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the second quarter worth $3,584,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 11.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 236,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares during the period. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc is engaged in producing (northern bleached softwood kraft) NBSK pulp. The Company operates in the pulp industry and produces pulp for resale, known as market pulp, in Germany. It also produces and sells tall oil, which is used as both a chemical additive and as a green energy source.

