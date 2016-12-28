Mengis Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,035 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.5% of Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.0% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 89.3% in the third quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,243 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 9.5% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 35.0% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,835 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 101.9% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) traded down 0.85% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.42. 12,022,231 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market cap of $152.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.38. Cisco Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.46 and a 12-month high of $31.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.42.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 21.73%. The company earned $12.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems Inc. will post $2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.52%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSCO. FBN Securities set a $35.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Wunderlich restated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday. RBC Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Vetr cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.05 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

In related news, SVP Karen Walker sold 1,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $54,525.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 183,275 shares in the company, valued at $5,573,392.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs and sells a range of products, provides services and delivers integrated solutions to develop and connect networks around the world. The Company operates through three geographic segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific, Japan and China (APJC).

