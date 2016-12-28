Medidata Solutions Inc. (MDSO) Vice Chairman Sells $510,200.00 in Stock

Medidata Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) Vice Chairman Steven Isaac Hirschfeld sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total transaction of $510,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,208. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Steven Isaac Hirschfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 30th, Steven Isaac Hirschfeld sold 10,000 shares of Medidata Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $548,700.00.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Steven Isaac Hirschfeld sold 156 shares of Medidata Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.85, for a total transaction of $9,024.60.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Steven Isaac Hirschfeld sold 10,000 shares of Medidata Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $485,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Steven Isaac Hirschfeld sold 10,000 shares of Medidata Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $561,700.00.

Shares of Medidata Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) opened at 50.37 on Wednesday. Medidata Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.22 and a 12-month high of $57.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 115.00 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.98 and its 200-day moving average is $51.81.

Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company earned $120.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.96 million. Medidata Solutions had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Medidata Solutions Inc. will post $1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Group raised their target price on shares of Medidata Solutions from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank AG raised their target price on shares of Medidata Solutions from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Pacific Crest set a $65.00 target price on shares of Medidata Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medidata Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medidata Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDSO. Parkwood LLC boosted its stake in Medidata Solutions by 3.1% in the third quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Medidata Solutions by 5.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medidata Solutions by 9.2% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Medidata Solutions by 1.8% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Medidata Solutions by 13.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. 99.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medidata Solutions Company Profile

Medidata Solutions Inc (Medidata) is a provider of cloud-based solutions for life sciences. The Company provides cloud-based solutions for clinical research in life sciences, offering platform technology that focuses on the clinical development. The Medidata Clinical Cloud provides a platform of technology and data analytics solutions designed to manage activities across clinical development.

