Matrix Service Co. (MTRX) Position Held by Clark Estates Inc. NY

Clark Estates Inc. NY continued to hold its position in shares of Matrix Service Co. (NASDAQ:MTRX) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 156,000 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in Matrix Service were worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Matrix Service by 93.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Matrix Service during the second quarter worth about $180,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matrix Service by 545.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 10,108 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Matrix Service by 5.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Matrix Service by 0.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service Co. (NASDAQ:MTRX) traded up 1.55% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.95. 152,929 shares of the stock were exchanged. Matrix Service Co. has a 12-month low of $14.07 and a 12-month high of $23.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.37. The firm has a market cap of $608.93 million, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.42.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm earned $341 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.14 million. Matrix Service had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 10.09%. Matrix Service’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Matrix Service Co. will post $1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Avondale Partners cut shares of Matrix Service from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matrix Service has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

In related news, insider Bradley J. Rinehart sold 8,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $183,234.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Justin D. Sheets sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $39,291.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,547.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, mining and minerals markets. The Company’s segments include Electrical Infrastructure, Oil Gas & Chemical, Storage Solutions and Industrial.

