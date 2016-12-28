Masonite International Corp. (DOOR) Downgraded by TheStreet to “Hold”

TheStreet lowered shares of Masonite International Corp. (NYSE:DOOR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DOOR. Macquarie reiterated an outperform rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Masonite International Corp. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masonite International Corp. from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Masonite International Corp. from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Masonite International Corp. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Shares of Masonite International Corp. (NYSE:DOOR) opened at 65.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.28 and its 200 day moving average is $65.06. Masonite International Corp. has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $72.75.

Masonite International Corp. (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. The firm earned $489.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.66 million. Masonite International Corp. had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Masonite International Corp. will post $3.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Masonite International Corp. news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total value of $38,022.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,729.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Russell Thane Tiejema bought 3,500 shares of Masonite International Corp. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.47 per share, for a total transaction of $236,145.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 16,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,291.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOR. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in Masonite International Corp. during the second quarter worth $10,824,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Masonite International Corp. during the third quarter worth $28,871,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in Masonite International Corp. by 149.8% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 273,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,059,000 after buying an additional 163,736 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA raised its stake in Masonite International Corp. by 132.1% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 259,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,167,000 after buying an additional 147,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new stake in Masonite International Corp. during the second quarter worth $1,069,000.

About Masonite International Corp.

Masonite International Corporation is designer and manufacturer of interior and exterior doors for the residential new construction; the residential repair, renovation and remodeling, and the non-residential building construction markets. The Company principally operates in North America; Europe, Asia and Latin America, and Africa.

