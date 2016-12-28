Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) Receives Buy Rating from Loop Capital

Loop Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MRVL. Bank of America Corp. restated a sell rating and issued a $11.75 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a buy rating and issued a $17.50 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Vetr lowered shares of Marvell Technology Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Cowen and Company restated an outperform rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.27.

Shares of Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) opened at 14.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.36. Marvell Technology Group has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $14.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.61 and a beta of 1.16.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $654 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group will post $0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.29%.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, major shareholder Sehat Sutardja sold 39,506 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $570,861.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 23.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the third quarter worth about $159,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the third quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the second quarter valued at about $139,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. is a fabless semiconductor provider of application-specific standard products. The Company is engaged in the design, development and sale of integrated circuits. The Company develops System-on-a-Chip (SoC) and System-in-a-Package (SiP) devices. Its product portfolio includes devices for data storage, enterprise-class Ethernet data switching, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHY), wireless connectivity, Internet-of-Things (IoT) devices and multimedia solutions.

