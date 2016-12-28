Marietta Investment Partners LLC Sells 648 Shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,912 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors NV comprises 2.2% of Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors NV were worth $6,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors NV by 4.6% in the third quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 7,811 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors NV by 11.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 652,762 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $66,588,000 after buying an additional 67,067 shares in the last quarter. Argentiere Capital AG acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors NV during the third quarter valued at $2,040,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors NV by 91.3% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 52,657 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after buying an additional 25,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors NV by 23.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,942 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) traded down 0.62% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,358,806 shares. The company has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a PE ratio of 48.66 and a beta of 1.43. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $107.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.11 and a 200-day moving average of $90.97.

NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.34. NXP Semiconductors NV had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm earned $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. NXP Semiconductors NV’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors NV will post $5.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Vetr cut NXP Semiconductors NV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.89 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors NV in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $110.00 price target on NXP Semiconductors NV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors NV in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks Inc. restated a “buy” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors NV in a research note on Saturday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors NV currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.63.

NXP Semiconductors NV Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXP) is a holding company. The Company operates as a semiconductor company and a long-standing supplier. The Company provides high performance mixed signal and standard product solutions. The Company’s segments include High Performance Mixed Signal (HPMS), Standard Products (SP), and Corporate and Other.

