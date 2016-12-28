Marchex Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Marchex is a leading mobile and online advertising company that drives millions of consumers to connect with businesses over the phone, delivers the most quality phone calls in the industry, and provides in-depth analysis of those phone calls. Through their robust platform, they offer three critical components for businesses looking to acquire new customers through phone calls. Marchex Call Analytics offers ad campaign measurement and intelligence and their Digital Call Marketplace and Local Leads solutions are designed for advertisers focused on new customer acquisition. The Marchex platform drives, measures and monetizes millions of mobile and online connections through the phone to advertisers each month. Their Digital Call Marketplace combines exclusive and preferred relationships with leading mobile carriers and mobile application developers, such as AT&T, Verizon, and Sprint, with the analytics technology to constantly measure and optimize ad campaign results. “

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) opened at 2.68 on Wednesday. Marchex has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $4.68. The company’s market capitalization is $112.22 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average is $2.86.

WARNING: “Marchex Inc. (MCHX) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research” was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/28/marchex-inc-mchx-upgraded-to-hold-by-zacks-investment-research/1134403.html.

In other news, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem purchased 249,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.57 per share, for a total transaction of $640,922.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Marchex by 8.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the period. TFS Capital LLC purchased a new position in Marchex during the second quarter valued at $114,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Marchex by 5.2% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 729,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 36,057 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in Marchex by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 871,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 38,611 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Marchex by 8.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 139,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 11,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc is an advertising analytics company. The Company offers products and services for enterprises that depend on consumer phone calls to drive sales. The Company’s media analytics products connect call data to media channels, including search and display – down to the campaign, keyword and impression.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marchex (MCHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.