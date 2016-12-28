magicJack VocalTec Ltd. (CALL) Shares Sold by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of magicJack VocalTec Ltd. (NASDAQ:CALL) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,068 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in magicJack VocalTec were worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CALL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in magicJack VocalTec by 8.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 511,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after buying an additional 38,994 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in magicJack VocalTec by 0.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 562,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its position in magicJack VocalTec by 18.0% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 22,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in magicJack VocalTec by 44.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 96,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 29,540 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in magicJack VocalTec by 60.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 8,240 shares during the period. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of magicJack VocalTec Ltd. (NASDAQ:CALL) traded down 2.86% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.80. The company had a trading volume of 42,075 shares. magicJack VocalTec Ltd. has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $10.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.98 and a 200-day moving average of $6.35.

magicJack VocalTec (NASDAQ:CALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. magicJack VocalTec had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The business earned $24.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that magicJack VocalTec Ltd. will post $0.75 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: “magicJack VocalTec Ltd. (CALL) Shares Sold by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC” was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/28/magicjack-vocaltec-ltd-call-shares-sold-by-pacific-ridge-capital-partners-llc/1135012.html.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised magicJack VocalTec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

magicJack VocalTec Company Profile

magicJack VocalTec Ltd. and its subsidiaries is a cloud communications company. The Company provides magicJack devices and other magicJack products and services. The Company also provides additional products and services, which include voice applications on smart phones, as well as the magicJack PLUS, magicJack GO and magicJack EXPRESS, which are updated versions of the magicJack device that have their own central processing unit (CPU) and can connect a regular phone directly to the users broadband modem/router and function as a standalone phone without using a computer.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for magicJack VocalTec Ltd. (NASDAQ:CALL).

Receive News & Ratings for magicJack VocalTec Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for magicJack VocalTec Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.