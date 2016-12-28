LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “LPL Financial Holdings Inc. is engaged in providing an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, general securities, alternative investments, retirement plans, fixed income, and insurance offerings. LPL Financial Holdings Inc., formerly known as LPL Investment Holdings Inc., is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on LPLA. TheStreet raised shares of LPL Financial Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of LPL Financial Holdings from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial Holdings in a report on Monday, September 26th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks Inc. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of LPL Financial Holdings in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.87.

Shares of LPL Financial Holdings (NASDAQ:LPLA) opened at 36.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.79 and its 200 day moving average is $30.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.86. LPL Financial Holdings has a 12 month low of $15.38 and a 12 month high of $43.89.

LPL Financial Holdings (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. LPL Financial Holdings had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings will post $2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. LPL Financial Holdings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/28/lpl-financial-holdings-inc-lpla-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research/1134405.html.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. WFG Advisors LP boosted its position in LPL Financial Holdings by 63.0% in the second quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in LPL Financial Holdings by 9.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. TLP Group LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial Holdings during the third quarter worth $164,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in LPL Financial Holdings by 673.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 6,537 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in LPL Financial Holdings by 17.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period.

About LPL Financial Holdings

LPL Financial Holdings Inc is a broker-dealer, a custodian for registered investment advisors (RIAs) and an independent consultant to retirement plans. The Company provides a platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors (its advisors), including financial advisors at approximately 700 financial institutions across the country.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LPL Financial Holdings (LPLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.