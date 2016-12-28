Lowe’s Cos. (LOW) Rating Increased to Hold at Vetr Inc.

Lowe’s Cos. (NYSE:LOW) was upgraded by research analysts at Vetr from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday. The firm presently has a $70.34 price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Vetr‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on LOW. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $72.00 price target on Lowe’s Cos. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Lowe’s Cos. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. RBC Capital Markets lifted their price target on Lowe’s Cos. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lowe’s Cos. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Lowe’s Cos. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.19.

Lowe’s Cos. (NYSE:LOW) opened at 72.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.71. Lowe’s Cos. has a 12 month low of $62.62 and a 12 month high of $83.65.

Lowe’s Cos. (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.86 billion. Lowe’s Cos. had a return on equity of 46.46% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Cos. will post $3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd. Lowe’s Cos.’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/28/lowes-cos-low-rating-increased-to-hold-at-vetr-inc/1134438.html.

In other Lowe’s Cos. news, COO Ricky D. Damron sold 17,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $1,288,946.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,496,431.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew V. Hollifield sold 2,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $183,386.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Accident Compensation Corp raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Cos. by 319.2% in the third quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 54,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,935,000 after buying an additional 41,500 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Cos. by 2.3% in the third quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 66,897 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Cos. during the third quarter valued at about $385,000. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its position in Lowe’s Cos. by 1.5% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 3,819 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Cos. during the third quarter valued at about $13,301,000. 73.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Cos. Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc (Lowe’s) is a home improvement retailer. The Company operates approximately 1,860 home improvement and hardware stores, representing approximately 200 million square feet of retail selling space. The Company operates approximately 1,800 stores located across over 50 states in the United States, including approximately 80 Orchard Supply Hardware (Orchard) stores in California and Oregon, as well as approximately 40 stores in Canada and over 10 stores in Mexico.

To view Vetr’s full report, visit Vetr’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Cos. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Cos. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.