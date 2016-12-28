Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Reduces Position in Gartner Inc. (IT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Gartner Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,101,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,329,000 after buying an additional 70,463 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in Gartner by 8.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,943,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,161,000 after buying an additional 294,168 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gartner by 10.9% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,078,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,911,000 after buying an additional 303,499 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in Gartner by 6.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,824,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,149,000 after buying an additional 176,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gartner by 2.5% in the second quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,325,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,572,000 after buying an additional 55,701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Inc. (NYSE:IT) traded down 0.88% on Wednesday, hitting $101.47. 362,518 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 44.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.83 and its 200-day moving average is $95.40. Gartner Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.80 and a 52 week high of $105.45.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Gartner had a negative return on equity of 306.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business earned $574.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Gartner Inc. will post $2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gartner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.09.

In related news, SVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.99, for a total transaction of $246,974.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,815,828.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

