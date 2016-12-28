Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1,932,000 Position in National Retail Properties (NNN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 26.5% in the third quarter. Henderson Group PLC now owns 207,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,549,000 after buying an additional 43,389 shares in the last quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 21.4% in the third quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,499,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,650,000 after buying an additional 970,008 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 1.4% in the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 7,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Investments LTD purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties during the third quarter valued at about $69,107,000. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 1.0% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 246,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,557,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. 95.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) traded down 0.37% on Wednesday, reaching $42.73. The company had a trading volume of 552,330 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.77. National Retail Properties has a one year low of $38.29 and a one year high of $53.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 0.39.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 41.61%. The company earned $134.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will post $1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. FBR & Co set a $56.00 price objective on National Retail Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America Corp. downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded National Retail Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. DA Davidson restated a “hold” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wunderlich lowered their price objective on National Retail Properties from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.22.

In other National Retail Properties news, EVP Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $148,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,809.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company acquires, owns, invests in and develops properties that are leased primarily to retail tenants under long-term net leases and are held for investment. The Company owns over 2,050 Properties with a gross leasable area of approximately 24,964,000 square feet, located in approximately 50 states.

