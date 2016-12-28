Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1,898,000 Position in Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE:RJF) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Raymond James Financial were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RJF. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Raymond James Financial by 6.1% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Raymond James Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 76,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Raymond James Financial by 3.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 423,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,883,000 after buying an additional 12,191 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Raymond James Financial by 52.1% in the second quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RS Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Raymond James Financial by 11.4% in the second quarter. RS Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 305,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,062,000 after buying an additional 31,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE:RJF) traded down 1.75% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.12. The company had a trading volume of 519,713 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.78 and a 200-day moving average of $59.63. Raymond James Financial Inc. has a one year low of $39.84 and a one year high of $74.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.58.

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter. Raymond James Financial had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Raymond James Financial Inc. will post $4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Raymond James Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Raymond James Financial’s payout ratio is presently 21.86%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1,898,000 Position in Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF)” was reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/28/louisiana-state-employees-retirement-system-has-1898000-position-in-raymond-james-financial-inc-rjf/1135074.html.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raymond James Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Raymond James Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. JMP Securities downgraded Raymond James Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.17.

In other Raymond James Financial news, COO Dennis W. Zank sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $299,262.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 147,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,785,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $3,563,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,911,205.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial, Inc, is a financial services company providing private client, capital markets, asset management, banking and other services to individuals, corporations and municipalities. The Company operates in five reportable segments: Private Client Group; Capital Markets; Asset Management; RJ Bank, and the Other Segment.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE:RJF).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Financial Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James Financial Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.