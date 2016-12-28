Linde AG (LIN) Given a €154.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €154.00 ($160.42) price target on Linde AG (ETR:LIN) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LIN. Jefferies Group set a €175.00 ($182.29) price target on shares of Linde AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €180.00 ($187.50) price target on shares of Linde AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Baader Bank set a €172.00 ($179.17) price target on shares of Linde AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. S&P Global Inc. set a €132.00 ($137.50) price target on shares of Linde AG and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a €155.00 ($161.46) price target on shares of Linde AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €156.29 ($162.80).

Linde AG (ETR:LIN) opened at 158.882 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €154.97 and its 200-day moving average is €143.42. Linde AG has a 12 month low of €113.97 and a 12 month high of €164.99. The stock has a market cap of €29.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.964.

Linde AG Company Profile

Linde AG is a Germany-based gas and engineering company that operates through three segments: Gases, Engineering and Other. The Gases segment offers a wide range of compressed and liquefied -gases, as well as chemicals to various industries, including energy, steel production, chemical processing, environmental protection and welding, as well as in food processing, glass production and electronics.

