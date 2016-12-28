Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ (LXRX) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Cowen and Company

Cowen and Company reissued their market perform rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.71.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) opened at 14.39 on Friday. The company’s market cap is $1.50 billion. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $19.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.93 and a 200-day moving average of $15.88.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $27.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.46%. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 4763.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post ($1.57) EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LXRX. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 111.6% in the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 1,046,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,903,000 after buying an additional 551,766 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 238.1% in the third quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 667,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,055,000 after buying an additional 469,827 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,366,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,314,000 after buying an additional 302,929 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $3,479,000. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 1,097.9% in the third quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 215,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after buying an additional 197,057 shares during the last quarter.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc (Lexicon) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the development of treatments for human disease. The Company is engaged in the development of two drug candidates: telotristat etiprate (LX1032) and sotagliflozin (LX4211). The Company’s telotristat etiprate, is an orally delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for carcinoid syndrome.

