Leggett & Platt Inc. (LEG) Stake Boosted by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $3,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 6.6% in the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 524,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,825,000 after buying an additional 32,346 shares in the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 1.4% in the second quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 278,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,259,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 378.9% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 627,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,047,000 after buying an additional 496,097 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Leggett & Platt during the second quarter worth $15,286,000. Finally, BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 11.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 55,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 5,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Inc. (NYSE:LEG) traded down 0.80% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.51. 496,000 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.10 and its 200-day moving average is $49.54. Leggett & Platt Inc. has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $54.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.95.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $948.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 33.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Leggett & Platt Inc. will post $2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.64%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. CJS Securities raised shares of Leggett & Platt to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Hilliard Lyons lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

In related news, SVP Scott S. Douglas sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,405.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated is a manufacturer of engineered components and products found in homes, offices, automobiles and commercial aircraft. The Company operates in four segments: Residential Furnishings, Commercial Products, Industrial Materials and Specialized Products. The Residential Furnishings segment manufactures steel coiled bedsprings.

